EndSARS: Deploy soldiers to fight Boko Haram, not protesters, Osun civil societies tell Buhari

By Shina Abubakar

Coalition for Civil Societies in Osun State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the rising unemployment in the country to avert imminent national outburst.

It also called on the Federal Government to deploy military to areas witnessing insurgency attacks rather than deploying them to quell peaceful #ENDSARD protesters across the country.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Osogbo, one of the conveners, Olawole Oladapo said if the president failed to deal with rising hunger, poverty, dilapidated infrastructure and other social issues sincerely, it could trigger revolution in the country.

The group, said that the inability of government at various levels to meet daily yearnings of Nigerians led to the present mass anger, but called on youths across the country to seize the protests back from anarchists and hoodlums.

“We call on President Buhari to expedite action toward addressing the demands of the #EndSARS protesters and do so…