EndSARS: Gov Lalong declares 24-hour curfew

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas, from 8 p.m. on Tuesday

Lalong gave the order while briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the Government House In Jos.

“It is rather unfortunate that in the past few days , the #EndSARS protest which began peacefully have gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums have attacked and molested innocent citizens who are going about their normal businesses

“This development took a new turn on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when the protest led to destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along Ahmadu Bello way, as well as the burning of a place of worship, on the Gyero road Bukuru, In addition, three deaths have been recorded,” he said.

He said he summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting to evaluate the situation in order to take necessary action to forestall further escalation, saying the curfew was…