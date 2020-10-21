EndSars: NCFront, Leaders of Conscience accuse Government of Colluding with thugs to discredit and scuttle popular Youths action

*** Say EndSars peaceful Struggle will continue until Nigeria is reformed

***Ask Nigerian Youths to reject Government’s State Judicial Panel

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- LEADERS of Conscience under the aegies of the National Consultative Front, NCFront have accused the Federal Government of colluding with thugs and hoodlums to discredit and scuttle popular Youths action

The group which is an emergent alternative to the ruling class in Nigeria, however took a swipe at the government for unleashing a combination of hoodlums brutality and State terror on peaceful protesters in a desperate ploy to clampdown the Protesters.

According to the group, Nigerian Youths should in unison, reject Government’s State Judicial Panel.

The NCFront in a statement signed…