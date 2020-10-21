EndSARS Protest: You must act before it is too late ― Obasanjo warns Buhari

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force against the protesters.

He equally appealed to the protesters to give peace a chance as they go about making their legitimate demand.

Obasanjo in a statement disclosed that it was with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern about the going on in the country.

The statement titled "Violence Against Protesters in Nigeria: An Appeal for Calm" read, "It is with a heavy heart and deep sense of concern about the ongoing violence, chaos and unrest in many parts of Nigeria that I make this appeal to the government and people of our dear country, Nigeria, to eschew violence and embrace peace and dialogue in finding solutions to the…