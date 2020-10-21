Lagos curfew confrontational, ill-advised — PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 24-hour curfew over unabated #EndSARS protests, as confrontational and ill-advised.

The PDP in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, said Sanwo-Olu’s decision could aggravate the agitations by the protesters.

“The PDP opines that the decision is confrontational, ill-advised and capable of inflaming the already compressed “beast” in the peaceful demonstrators against Police brutality and other government-induced vices in the state.

“The governor must consequently take responsibility for any degeneration into maiming, killing, and oppressive arrest.

“The governor has again showed that he acts copy and paste in governance,” Gani said.

According to him, the peculiarities of issues of agitations in the state are such that the governor only needs to act immediately rather than declaring curfew apparently because one or two…