NASC set to hold SeedConnect 2020 Digital Webinar Series Nov 3,4

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, has disclosed readiness to hold its SeedConnect2020 Digital Webinar Series on November 3 and 4, 2020.

The Director General, NASC, Dr Olusegun Ojo, made this known in a statement explained that the 2020 edition which also is third in the series with theme, ‘Building Resilience in our Seed System to achieve Sustainable Food Systems’ is to digitally programmed due to the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted the nation’s food system directly and indirectly.

The statement reads in part, “A viable seed system is a bedrock for agricultural productivity in any nation. The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted food systems directly and indirectly which has indeed created an urgent call for more resilient pathways to withstand shocks in the agricultural sector.

“To achieve agricultural productivity and meet world food demand it is vital to ensure that issues impacting the…