Ugly stories of how widows are maltreated in Igboland

*The experience is scary — Anonymous widow

*State govts should make laws to protect widows – Anaekwe

*Harmful widowhood practices are archaic and truly harmful – Eze Obirieze

*I was denied my husband’s properties for allegedly killing him – Aged widow

*Anti-widow practices should be abolished – Cleric

*We protect widows from undue molestation and intimidations — Enugu monarch

By Anayo Okoli, Chidi Nkwopara, Peter Okutu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Ikechukwu Odu, Chinonso Alozie & Chinedu

ENUGU — THERE are varying stories in various Igbo communities on how widows are treated. Some are ugly and terrifying. Many of them are deprived of their husband’s properties, including those they acquired together as couples.

This is notorious on widows who do not have children. In some cases, for widows who don’t have male child, a situation the Supreme Court decision on female inheritance is already taking care of. Besides inheritance, some traditions prescribe other…