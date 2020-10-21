Umahi apologises, imposes 24-hour curfew in Ebonyi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state from 7.pm on Wednesday to forestall further breakdown of law and order by protesters.

Umahi made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast after disturbances from protesters led to the destruction of some public facilities in Abakaliki, causing pandemonium among the citizens.

The governor also called on security agencies to barricade all the state’s boundaries within the stated period and generally protect lives and property.

“These hoodlums and cultists are not Ebonyi people, but came from outside because they do not wish us well.

“Security agencies in the state have sustained injuries from the attacks of these hoodlums and have exercised great patience and wisdom in handling the issue at stake,” he said.

He explained that he addressed the #End SARS protesters on Oct.19 and went ahead to meet their demands in line with the Federal Government’s directive.

“I have, therefore, noticed with…