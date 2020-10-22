100 CSOs ask Buhari to immediately sack Buratai, others



By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

A coalition of 100 civil society organisations has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the Chief of Army Staff following the killing of unarmed protesters Tuesday evening at Lekki Tollgate.

Besides, the group asked the president to immediately order suspension of the Nigerian Army’s newly launched Operation Crocodile Smile just as it urged soldiers to use non-kinetic approach to engage protesters

Reacting to ongoing developments in the country triggered by the Lekki killings, the group in a statement in Abuja, also tasked the president to sack the entire service chiefs as well as constitute independent commission of enquiry to unravel the killings and bring alleged perpetrators to book.

The statement was signed by Prof Ibrahim Alkali for Coalitions Against Injustice in Africa; Dr Hassan Baba Khalid,for Centre on Equity and Human Rights Africa; Prof P. O. Okeke for Action Against Bad Governance; Mr Kolawole Adesina for…