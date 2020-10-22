‘Buhari’s government worst civil regime in Nigeria’s history’

The Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, Thursday condemned the shooting and killings of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, on Tuesday by soldiers.

Expressing grievance, Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, National Coordinator, opined that President Mmuhammadu Buhari’s government was the worst civil regime in the history of Nigeria.

Below is the full statement:

“It’s becoming very clearer to many concerned Nigerians, that Buhari’s government is a colossal failure. The APC has failed woefully, to satisfactorily address the earnings of the masses.

The EndSARS protests have been on for all most a month, and the President of the nation has not deemed it noble and necessary, to address his fellow citizens.

This is pitiable and pathetic. It won’t be out of place to state that Buhari’s government could rank as the worst civilian regime in Nigeria’s history.

How could one explain the horror and the massacre of harmless Nigerians at Lekki. Will…