EndSARS: Reps demand for emergency session

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives, under the auspices of Young Parliamentarians Forum, have urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, to reconvene both Houses for an emergency session on the raging EndSARs protests across the country.

The Lawmakers spoke to the Media, through their Chairman, Rep. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura on Thursday.

“The past few days have been the toughest time in our democracy, especially the horrendous loss of lives of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20‘11 of October 2020. We have observed unpleasant developments across major cities in Nigeria with scores of young people killed and many injured as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# peaceful protest led by young people. These extrajudicial killings and Violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable.

“We have observed with dismay the recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs…