Fr. Mbaka’s Church not burnt

By Dennis Agbo

Contrary to a viral video suggesting that the Catholic Adoration Ground Enugu, superintended by Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka was razed by protesting youths, the church said it’s not true.

Mbaka’s spokesman, Mr. Maximus Ugwoke who spoke with Vanguard said the story and video making the rounds were false and should be disregard.

He said he suspected the story emanated from an online media practitioner based in Enugu whom he said has written a rebuttal and asked people to ignore the mischief.

Ugwoke promised to make an official statement on the issue after consultation with the priest.

Vanguard

