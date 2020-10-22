Inmates set Warri correctional centre on fire

as army, Police take over security of the centre

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARR: Inmates of the Warri correctional centre on Okere road, Warri south local government area, Delta state yesterday set some buildings inside the place on fire.

The state Police Public relations officer DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the development to the Vanguard, adding that the authorities of the correctional centre would say if any inmate escaped.

Continuing, she said a combined security team involving Police and other sister agencies had taken over security in the place.

“They set fire inside but the outer side of the prison is calm. Our Policemen have been there. We cant confirm any escape . It is the prison that will tell us if anybody escaped. It is the prisoners that set the fire. This is the information we have for now. If we have anything on escape of inmates I will tell you “, she said .

When Vanguard called the Public relations officer of the…