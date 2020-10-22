Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Thursday said he called President Muhammadu Buhari, to inform him of the killings of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, but was told he was not available.

“I made calls to the President twice yesterday but was told he wasn’t in the office. The second time he was said to be at the FEC meeting; I haven’t spoke to him directly but I have reached the Chief of Staff to the President”, he said in an interview with Arise TV.

When asked to explain why CCTV at Lekki Toll Gate was removed before the dastardly act, he said:

“The cameras removed were not security cameras, it is a laser camera for cars; it picks tags for cars and plate numbers; it is not a security camera; it is an infrared camera; security cameras are still available and that is what we are using for our own investigation.