National Assembly gets only 1% of annual budgets — House Leader

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has that less than two percent of the nation’s annual budget goes to the National Assembly and all its agencies.

Doguwa, who disclosed this while addressing the board of Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), who paid him a working visit in his office on Thursday, said the wrong narrative about the salaries and allowances of members of the legislature should be corrected.

He said out of the N128 billion allocated to the National Assembly in the 2021 budget, just a little of it goes into salaries and allowances of lawmakers, as there are other agencies and bureaucracies within the national Assembly.

“Out of this N128 billion allocated to the National Assembly, you have the central management, you have the House and Senate managements, you have the National Assembly Service Commission, you have the National Institute for Legislative and…