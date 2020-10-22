No to brute force, yes to people-centred justice

By Chidi Nkwopara

Events of the recent weeks have shown the strength of the appetite for justice among Nigerians, with the loudest demands coming from the nation’s youngsters, who will decide its future as a nation. The rippling effect of their action is still cascading, even as you are reading this piece.

While this can lead to conflict between citizens and their government, like the gory reports in the social media indicates, it can also prompt a new commitment to understanding people’s justice problems and solving them in innovative ways.

Only a few days ago, the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law, HiiL, brought together justice leaders, to brainstorm on transforming the justice system in Nigeria. The participants, who were part of the brainstorming process, put together by the Country Representative, Mrs. Ijeoma Nwafor, took decisive first steps towards designing a people-centred justice system that will meet the needs of a rapidly changing society and fast-growing…