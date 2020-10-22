Ohanaeze Ndigbo disown Nnamdi Kanu on destruction of Yoruba assets

By Dennis Agbo

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disassociated the Igbo from statements credited to the leader of Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the destruction of Yoruba assets in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that Ohanaeze was outraged by the vituperative and inciting outrage of the leader of IPOB on the #ENDSARS activities in Lagos and disassociated the body and Ndigbo completely from them.

The statement reads:

#Endsars: “Alleged destruction of Yoruba economic assets”, the Ohanaeze position.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural and Political body of Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a press statement issued by a Pan Yoruba Group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya ( AOKOYA) on the on-going youth uprising in Nigeria particularly in Lagos as it relates to Ndigbo youths.

We find the statement…