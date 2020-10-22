Ortom condemns Lekki Toll Gate killings, calls for probe, prosecution of perpetrators

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has condemned in strong terms, the attack on END SARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos state and called for a probe of the incident.

He described as unfortunate and unacceptable, the killing of the innocent and unarmed young Nigerians lamenting that it was reprehensible to kill young persons who came out holding the National Flag and chanting the country’s Anthem while calling for positive change for the good of all.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stressed that democracy guaranteed the right of citizens to express themselves against unfavorable policies of government and states adding that “security operatives owe the people the duty to ensure that such protests remain peaceful.”

According to him, “visiting the END SARS protesters with violence is not a solution to the agitations, I urge the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and address the…