Psychiatrist advises against stigmatisation of mental health patients

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Temitayo Daramola, has urged Nigerians to stop stigmatization of mental health patients so as to help their healing.

Daramola gave the advice in his lecture at an advocacy programme on mental health, organised by Rotary clubs of Apo, FCT Urban and Abuja Ministers Hill.

He said that stigmatization impedes treatment of mental health, adding that the dearth of medical practitioners in mental health is also a problem.

“Stigma impedes treatment of mental health, and it applies to both the patients and the practitioners.

“There is also a deficit in mental health experts and institutions. We have about 350 psychiatrists to cater for a population of about 200 million. this is grossly inadequate,’’ he said.

The psychiatrist emphasised the shortage of mental health facilities in Nigeria, saying that facilities are grossly inadequate, the budget for mental is very low, and there is even no enabling law for mental health practice.

This makes the…