‘What was that’? ― Nigerians react to President Buhari’s speech

Reactions have started to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s televised speech on the ongoing #EndSARS protests, and the breakdown of law and order nationwide.

Nigeria has been rocked by #EndSARS protests carried out by youths protesting police brutality, with calls for President Buhari to address the nation in a live broadcast.

President Buhari finally addressed the nation in a televised speech on Wednesday, where he addressed the international community, the youths, amongst other issues, but glaringly failed to mention the Lekki toll gate killings.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their views on the President’s speech, here are some:

Mr President has never disappointed me. Nothing else can be lifeless than the President’s Speech. Those who brought this CHANGE should enjoy the NEXT/NEW LEVEL while it lasts. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 22, 2020