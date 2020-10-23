Arteta warns Leno after error in 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna

Mikel Arteta had a warning for Bernd Leno and Arsenal after the goalkeeper’s mistake almost proved costly in Thursday’s clash with Rapid Vienna.

Two goals in four minutes from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a 2-1 win to start the Gunners’ Europa League campaign after Taxiarchis Fountas had put the home side ahead in Austria.

Fountas had capitalised when Leno’s poor touch and kick gifted him a chance to open the scoring, and two further poor pieces of play from the Arsenal goalkeeper gave the Greek striker opportunities he could not convert.

Leno has now made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions since the start of the 2018-19 season, the third-highest tally by any Premier League player behind David de Gea (nine) and Jordan Pickford (11).

Arteta will not discourage his side from trying to build play from the back, but he does accept there are occasions when clearing their lines is more important.

“It’s part of our game,” he told…