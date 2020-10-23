Calm, normalcy gradually return to Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following three days of curfew, partial normal activities on Friday evening retuned in most parts of Lagos State.

The normalcy was restored few hours after Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ease of curfew from Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the arson and widespread violence that followed the peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the state.

According to him, people are free to move around from 8am to 6pm.

Protesters have virtually vacated all the erstwhile occupied places.

Though, earlier, Friday there were pockets of crisis recorded in some parts of the metropolis, such as: Ikotun in Alimosho, Fagba, Iju Ishaga, Ikorodu, Ikeja, among others.

At 6pm some business owners who could not wait till Saturday were seen opening for businesses while motorists storm the roads in search of fuel and other household items.

Foodstuff markets were also opened as customers…