EndSARS: Oyetola suspends curfew – Vanguard News

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday suspended the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

This, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, is to allow members of the public approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality and submit their complaints and go about their lawful businesses.

The statement added that government has noticed substantial compliance with it directives, as well as the maturity with which the protesters in the state were carrying out their protest, hence, its decision to suspend the curfew.

It however,stated that it would not hesitate to reimpose the curfew should the need arises, while pledging its commitment to meet the demands of the protesters, the state government appealed to them to suspend the protest for now.

It reads, “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of…