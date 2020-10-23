How #EndSARS protest was hijacked, misdirected, Buhari tells ex-Nigerian leaders



President Muhammadu Buhari has described as unfortunate the way and manner the initial genuine and well-intended protest of youths in parts of the country against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was hijacked and misdirected.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Buhari stated this in a virtual meeting with the former Nigerian leaders, in Abuja on Friday.

The president reiterated that the government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants and criminals continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism in the country.

At the meeting were all living past leaders, including: Gen. Yakubu Gowon, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen. Abulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari recounted the initial concessions made by his administration on the demands of youths protesting against the excesses of some members of the SARS.

He…