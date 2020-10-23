Iheanacho scores as Leceister begin Europa campaign with 3-0 over Zorya

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho all scored as Leicester City began their Europa League campaign with a routine 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

In their first meeting with Ukrainian opposition, Leicester had to withstand a sharp start from their Group G rivals at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

However, Maddison’s 29th-minute effort put Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead, with Barnes – who had played a crucial role in the opener – doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Wesley Fofana missed a chance to make matters even more comfortable, though the points were wrapped up when Iheanacho slotted in a low finish.

Vladyslav Kabaev should have capped a dominant start for Zorya with an opener in the 22nd minute, only for the forward to fail to beat Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

Maddison saw a goal rightly disallowed for offside from the counter-attacking move that followed, but he broke the deadlock moments later.

Barnes’ wonderful strike hit the…