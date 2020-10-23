Ijaw youth insist on restructuring, demilitarization of N’Delta

By Emma Amaize

IJAW youth in the western zone rose from an emergency meeting, weekend, insisting on restructuring of the country and demilitarization of Niger Delta creeks.

They also called for true federalism, resource control and stoppage to gas flaring by multinational oil companies.

In a communique by the secretary, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr. Frank Pukon and others, they said said: “As we console the families of the deceased in the EndSARS protests, we use this medium to call on the Nigerian government to restructure this defective country. Restructuring is the only way for all Nigerians to live in peace and pursue their economic, political and cultural annexation.”

“The Niger Delta people demand a full package of resource control where our economic and cultural potentials will be harnessed. If Zamfara can control her gold, Niger Delta should without any further ado be allowed to control her oil, as that is a hallmark of true federalism. What is good for the goose…