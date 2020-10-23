Maitland-Niles insists Arsenal players are behind Ozil

Mesut Ozil still has the full backing of Arsenal’s players, despite the playmaker missing out on the Gunners’ 25-man Premier League squad, according to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Ozil, who was not included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad, has also failed to secure a place in Mikel Arteta’s selection for the top-flight campaign.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Arsenal at all since March 7, despite having played in every game between then and Arteta’s appointment in December.

Ex-Real Madrid man Ozil, who did not agree to take a salary cut amid the coronavirus pandemic, believed his performances had been improving, an opinion which is supported by the fact that he created more chances per 90 minutes than any other Arsenal player last term.

Arteta said on Wednesday that Ozil did not do enough to force his way in, despite being given every opportunity to impress.

England international Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, insisted Ozil still has the full support of his…