Milan seal impressive 3-1 victory away at Celtic

Rade Krunic opened his Milan goalscoring account as the in-form Serie A giants won 3-1 at Celtic in their Europa League Group H opener.

Bosnian midfielder Krunic headed the first and Brahim Diaz scored a neat second for the Rossoneri, before Jens Hauge added a late third, as they produced an efficient performance in Glasgow against the Scottish champions.

With Celtic reeling from a derby defeat to Rangers and weakened by a string of injuries, this match always looked unlikely to provide the succour for which they were hoping.

Milan were so in charge that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could effectively stroll through 65 minutes before being replaced, but they were hanging on after Mohamed Elyounoussi’s header gave the hosts a surprise foothold until Hauge made sure.

Celtic wanted an early penalty when Albian Ajeti’s shot hit Alessio Romagnoli, but it did not look to strike the Milan captain’s hand, and Olivier Ntcham’s follow-up strike was tame.

It was downhill from there…