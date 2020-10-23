President Muhammadu Buhari goofed — PANDEF

By Emma Amaize

Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation on the #EndSARS protests was largely rhetoric, placid, and disappointing.

National Publicity Secretary of the regional group, Hon Ken Robinson, in a statement, stated: “While Mr. President finally heeded calls for him to address the nation on the on-goings in the country, we do not think his address resonated with the youths who were in the streets of Nigeria for #EndSARS #EndPolicBrutality Protests.”

“It was not the time for heralding attainments of the most lopsided social intervention programmes of the administration.

“Nigerians had expected a frank, confidence building, trust boosting, and emphatical address. The massacre of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on the evening of Tuesday, 20th October 2020, where persons in army uniform shot sporadically at the peaceful protesters, leading to many young Nigerians been injured and unspecified…