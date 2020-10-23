Probe Lekki shootings, women coalition urges Buhari

A coalition of women groups, Mothers United and Mobilised (MUM), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a transparent panel of inquiry into alleged shooting of unarmed EndSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday.

The coalition made the call in a statement issued on Thursday by its Convener and Co-convener, Dr Boluwaji Onabolu and Mrs Sonye Allanah, respectively.

MUM is a group of Nigerian mothers from all walks of life, ethnic and religious groups, based in Nigeria and in Diaspora.

The Mothers United and Mobilised said that the probe should unravel “who ordered the shootings, who carried it out and how are they being held accountable.”

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari as Father of the Nation to cease and desist from the use of live bullets and teargas against our children, your children,” MUM said.

The coalition decried the infiltration of the peaceful EndSARS…