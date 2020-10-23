Sheath sword, embrace peace, Aseyin urges EndSARS protesters

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr). Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, Ajinese 1.The Aseyin of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle, on Friday, appealed to EndSARS protesters across the country to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

The traditional ruler said that there was a need for them to remain calm and allow the government to address their grievances in the interest of the country.

He expressed the regret that the hitherto peaceful protests and genuine agitations by the youth had been hijacked by hoodlums and allowed to assume a violent dimension in some parts of the country.

“I am appealing to our peace-loving youths in Iseyin, Oyo State, and indeed, all over the country to please demonstrate a high level of decorum while making their legitimate demands,” he said.

Some youths in the Iseyin metropolis had, on Thursday, attempted to force their way into the only police station in the town but were repelled by security agents.

Vanguard