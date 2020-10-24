EndSARS: Abia Govt relaxes curfew

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia state government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia cities following the hijack of the EndSARS protest by hoodlums who razed public and private properties in Aba.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed in Umuahia, stated that the curfew will now hold from 6pm to 6 am from Sunday, 25th October 2020, and urged people not engage in any activity that will further hurt their welfare.

He further explained markets would be reopened during the day while security agencies have been mobilized to protect the markets as well as key public and private infrastructure in the state.

In his words; “After due review and consideration of the current security situation in the state, and the readiness of security agencies to effectively contain any act of criminality by any person or group(s) of persons, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed that the prevailing curfew as imposed…