Gov Sanwo-Olu orders police back to the streets

…Says, enough is enough

…Relaxes curfew

…Releases names of officers on trial

…As chiefs issue 24-hr ultimatum over stolen Oba Akiolu’s staff of office

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the massive damage that trailed the protest by the #EndSARS protesters, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state yesterday directed the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to deploy anti-riot policemen to crisis ridden areas of the state to ensure protection of lives and property.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive as he led a team on an on-the-spot assessment of the level of destruction to installations and government property across the state.

The governor, who visited the council Secretariat of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area. inspected the carcasses of burnt vehicles, numbering 86 and the looted offices and buildings in the secretariat. He expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals and urged residents and irate youths…