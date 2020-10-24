Govts’ poor response indication Nigerian youths’ future under threat — ASUU



By Joseph Erunke – ASUU By Joseph Erunke – ASUU

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said governments’ response over the #EndSARS protests,especially the killings of protesters at Lekki tollgate, showed that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat.

The union, in a statement Friday’s night by its president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, condemned in strongest terms, the manner in which the government handled the Lekki incident which led to the loss of lives and injuries of various degrees.

While noting that the repression and killing of any citizen exercising the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest was unjustifiable and criminal, the Union urged the Federal government to immediately, employ measures that would fish out the culprits and bring them to justice in order to calm frayed nerves.

He further urged the Federal Government to stop security operatives from senseless killing of armless youth protesters with infiltrators brought under check through active intelligence,…