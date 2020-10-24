Hoodlums loot shopping mall, disassemble man’s car parts

In the video below, a shopping mall can be seen looted while a man who made the video lamented how his Ford Edge car was disassembled and the parts carted away.
This event was reported to have happened at Ilorin in Kwara State.
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper