Is that affair really worth it?

“After 20 years of marriage, my husband deserted me for a younger woman and caused me deep hurt”, wrote in Davina from Lagos. “He’d given me a big lovely card on our 20th wedding anniversary saying how much he loved me and how he was looking forward to the next 20 years with me. Yet, seven months after that, his torrid affair with a fresh graduate who didn’t want t6o be an ‘Outside’ wife was blown open. I later discovered that my husband had been unfaithful even at the time he sent me that card. Within months of his affair being blown into the open, he’d abandoned his matrimonial home to set u[p home with his new woman in one of his houses. He had to use the help of the Police to eject the tenants! As to be expected, I felt betrayed and dejected and sometimes alone in spite of our five children.

“Because of the deep pain this desertion caused me, I have vowed that I will never put any woman through such pain if I eventually remarry (though I don’t think…