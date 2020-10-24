Kwara Police Command has begun arrest of hoodlums — CP Kayode Egbetokun

As normalcy returns to Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun has said that a large number of arrests of looters of Shoprite, other big shops in Ilorin, and government installations have been made, stressing that the arrest was ongoing.

The state Commisssioner of police, made the disclosure while addressing a joint press briefing alongside other service commanders at the police Headquarters in Ilorin on Saturday.

Since the police arrest of the hoodlum’s looters began, sanity has returned to Ilorin as residents stayed indoors to observe the imposed curfew.

A patrol team of Anti-riot police officers was stationed in strategic parts of the state capital, such as the Post office, Challenge, Zango areas, and GRA among others to restore sanity while the arrest was being carried out.

Egbetokun who refused to disclose the no of arrest for tactical reasons said all the “criminal elements” arrested for looting public…