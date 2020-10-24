Niger Govt inaugurates 14-man judicial panel of inquiry

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has inaugurated a 14-man judicial panel of inquiry, to investigate cases of police brutality and other related extrajudicial acts by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Minna on Friday that the panel had Mr Ishaku Usman as Chairman and Abdulrahim Tariq as the Secretary.

Bello stated that the panel of inquiry became necessary as a result of the violence that erupted from the peaceful #EndSARS protests that were hijacked by some elements.

“As governors, we are saddened by the turn out of events that led to loss of lives and property across the country, as we are trying to curtail the situation and to meet the demands of genuine protesters,” he said.

The governor stated that the terms of reference of the panel included to receive complaints of police brutality, human rights, extrajudicial acts by the disbanded SARS from persons or groups within the state.

He noted that they…