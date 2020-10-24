Over 30 lives perish, 25 police stations,

By Evelyn Usman

The EndSARS protest has led to a seeming anarchy especially in the southern parts of Nigeria, unfortunately, the same areas that suffered most the police brutality that has brought shame to Nigeria.

The protest was sparked up by a video that went viral on social media last month , where some policemen suspected to be attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS were alleged to have shot a young man to death in Ugheli south Local Government Area of Delta State and zoomed off in the victim’s Lexus jeep.

But police authorities debunked the report, clarifying that the policemen involved were not SARS operatives and that the victim did not die.

Rather, the victim, according to a statement by the Delta State Police Command, jumped out of a moving Police patrol vehicle and sustained body and head injuries, describing the video that went viral was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Too late

But the…