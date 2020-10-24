Police arrest 229 suspects over murder, arson, stealing, after #ENDSARS protests in Lagos

Police have arrested two hundred and twenty-nine (229) suspects, for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, destruction of properties, others, two days after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Nigerian Youths to stop protests.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, said the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Olayinka Adeyemi, had commence the evaluation files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.

Part of the statement read:

“Two hundred and twenty-nine (229) suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offences, ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

“After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the…