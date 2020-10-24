Rivers Assembly confirms commissioners ahead of LGA election

The Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed eight nominees as chairman and commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), ahead of the local government election.

The house, during plenary on Friday, conducted the exercise following a letter from the governor requesting for the screening and confirmation of the commissioners-designate.

The commissioners-designate includes Justice George Omereji rtd as Chairman, Mrs Doris Chuka, Mrs Chioma Ochia, Prof. Hope Gilbert, Mr Barine Nwikinanee, Dr Solomon Egbe and Dr Iyeneone Tamunobenetonari as commissioners.

Speaker of the house, Mr Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani during the exercise advised the commissioners-designate to put in their best toward effective service delivery to the people of the state.

In the same vain, the house also resolved to summon the management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to appear before its executive section due to the company’s failure to honour its…