3 days after Buhari’s broadcast, #ENDSARS protesters begin process to elect leaders, advisers

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely three days President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Nigerian Youths to stop protesting, #ENDSARS campaigners have begun the process to elect their leaders and advisers.

This was revealed by unidentified group, named BNI, which made provision for the online voting process via Google form.

A former education minister, Oby Ezekwesili; Pastor Sam Adeyemi; Ibukun Awosika; Amina Salihu, among others, are listed among those that can be voted for as advisers.

The nominees for the national leadership contain a list of 19 names including the rap artist, Jude Abaga Folarin Falana, Aisha Yesufu; Timi Dakolo; Feyikemi Abudu, and Editi Effiong.

Another 12 names were presented to choose from for the coordination of activities in Lagos State. The nominees include, Inibehe Effiong; Debo Adebayo, Kiki Mordi; Temitope Adekunle (Small Doctor), among others.

Recall that Buhari had on Thursday appealed to the youths to discontinue from protesting, noting that their demands have…