Buhari seeks justice for victims of EndSARS protests

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government will assist the nation to give justice to peaceful protesters who lost their lives.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari also expressed the hope that the security men who were murdered and property owners whose assets were vandalised and looted would treated justly and fairly.

The Judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to look into remote and immediate causes as well as the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests, particularly the Lekki Toll Gate incident, would commence sitting in Lagos on Monday.

The president, who said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts are established, appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood.

He said the…