Delta Medical Doctors embark on sit-at-home over colleague’s maltreatment by Soldiers

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Sunday, embarked on sit-at- home, following the alleged manhandling of a consultant physician by soldiers who were enforcing the curfew ordered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

NMA Chairman in the State, Dr Emmanuel Nwose who stated this, however said the Military authority has apologised to the doctor in question.

Saying that a meeting of the NMA would later Sunday to decide whether or not a strike was necessary, a categorical statement on the issue on whether to go on strike or not would be made after the meeting with the body.

Nwose said; “We may not necessarily proceed on a strike. So I cannot make any categorical statement until I have presented report of my meeting with the congress of the union. We will hold a zoom meeting to discuss the outcome of the meeting. For now we are observing a sit-at-home and not a full blown strike.”

He said the issue of strike by…