Disregard calls of ethnic, religious jingoists ― Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to disregard the videos trending on social media which he said “are the tools of anarchists,” whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

The state government, while assuring that the state government would continue to protect lives and property, warned purveyors of fake news and inciting message to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions.

Sanwo-Olu who made the appeal in a statement on Saturday, through, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said, “Our dear State will go through this with the resilience for which we are known and come out stronger.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic…