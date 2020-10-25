ENDSARS: NECO postpones exams indefinitely

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Following the ongoing #ENDSARS protest across the country, the National Examinations Council,(NECO) has postponed the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations,(SSCE) indefinitely.

This is the third postponement of the ongoing examinations within two weeks.

The Governing Board of the Council has at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE(Internal) nationwide and concluded that it is no longer safe to continue with the examinations due to the insecurity in most parts of the country.

The Council had in a Press Release last Wednesday rescheduled some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

The Board in its meeting held last Thursday however resolved to postpone the examinations indefinitely.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges, some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property and

in the circumstances, it has…