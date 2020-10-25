EndSARS Protest: No degree of brutal repression can quench flame

…says Nigeria must not be built on young peoples’ blood

By Dapo Akinrefon & Gabriel Olawale

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare said Sunday said that the #EndSARS protest was a tip of an iceberg, saying that any attempt to resolve the issue must go beyond the surface to excavate the underlying factors that led to the protest.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Broadcast, Bakare said that no degree of brutal repression of protesters can quench the flame of protests in the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people.

His words: “Your bullets may drive them off the streets, but your bullets cannot pierce their spirits or puncture their resilience.

“Our overarching challenge is systemic governance failure which, over the decades, has worsened the living conditions of Nigerians. As a result, although the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been disbanded, the spirit of SARS continues to…