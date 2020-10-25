Governor Umahi sacks SA, others for non-performance

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend sacked three Coordinators of various Development Centres in the State and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr. Saint Nchekwube Anakor.

The Coordinators, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, were sacked for their inability to tackle security challenges in their area.

The Development Centres include Anuagata, Okposi, and Ohaozara East

The statement read: “In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to address the prevailing security situation in the state, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has ordered the immediate removal from office of the underlisted Coordinators of Development Centers in the State for non-performance.

“They are Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya of Anuagata Development…