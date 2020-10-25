Oyo youths resist hoodlums’ attempt to burn police station

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

A yet-to-be identified man was said to have died on Sunday when armed thugs attacked Mokola police station, Ibadan.

The victim was reportedly killed by a stray bullet that rent the air during the attack.

The hoodlums were said to have tried to set the police station ablaze but met stiff resistance by youths in the area who did all they could to prevent the arsonists.

But, another information gathered had it that fresh crisis erupted after the man was allegedly killed at Inalende area of Ibadan.

The corpse was taken to Mokola police station by the angry youth and were making efforts to burn the station.

As of the time of filing this report, it was yet to be clarified whether the stray bullet was fired by security agents or not.

It was the prompt response of the men of joint security team codenamed Operation Burst that restored sanity.

Speaking on a private radio in Ibadan, the Director General of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd),…