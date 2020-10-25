Positioning legislatures for prevention, treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition 

Reliable statistics indicate that acute malnutrition remains high in northern Nigeria with about 2.2 million out of 2.5 million children severely malnourished.

It was against this backdrop that Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a non-governmental organisation, convened a one-day legislative summit with legislators in affected five states.

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Each year, about one million Nigerian children die before their birthday and malnutrition contributes to nearly half of these deaths. While malnutrition reduces the GDP of a nation, Nigeria records the highest-burden in Africa. The disease impedes physical growth and cognitive development of a child, with one in three Nigerian children experiencing nutrition deficit.

Constructive comparative analysis of malnutrition and under-development remain key to understanding the critical role adequate nutrition plays in the nation.

While Nigeriar ecognises the importance of adequate…