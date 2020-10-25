Positioning legislatures for prevention, treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition 

CISLACReliable statistics indicate that acute malnutrition remains high in northern Nigeria with about 2.2 million out of 2.5 million children severely malnourished.

It was against this backdrop that Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a non-governmental organisation, convened a one-day legislative summit with legislators in affected five states.

Each year, about one million Nigerian children die before their birthday and malnutrition contributes  to nearly half of these deaths. While malnutrition  reduces  the  GDP of a nation, Nigeria records the highest-burden in Africa.  The disease impedes  physical growth and cognitive  development of a child, with one in three Nigerian children experiencing nutrition deficit.

Constructive comparative analysis of malnutrition and under-development remain key  to understanding the critical role adequate nutrition plays in the nation.

While Nigeriar ecognises the importance of adequate…



